Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

BMWYY opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

