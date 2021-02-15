Baz Token Price Hits $0.0171 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Baz Token has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Baz Token has a total market cap of $18,633.74 and approximately $614.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baz Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00270019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00080634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00392554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00186057 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

