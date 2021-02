BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BBQ stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

