BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BBQ stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.