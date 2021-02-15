BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDOUY opened at $23.27 on Monday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

