Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0324 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $16,952.54 and approximately $82.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.