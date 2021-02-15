Beacon Securities Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.38 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

