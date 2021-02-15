Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $50.03 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,667,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.