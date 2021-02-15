Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.22 million and $37,683.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00959193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.16 or 0.05156778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018270 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

