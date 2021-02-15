Beaxy One Day Volume Reaches $37,683.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.22 million and $37,683.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00959193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.16 or 0.05156778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018270 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.