Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 4.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $157,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $256.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.