Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $263,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

