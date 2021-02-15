Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,332.71 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for $1,332.71 or 0.02740529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $95.95 million and $4.12 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 84% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00298000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048332 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

