Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $518,946.24 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $518,946.24 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,420,432 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

