Belden Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Belden in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Belden stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.