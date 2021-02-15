Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Achieves $83.01 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.01 million and approximately $429,465.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 160.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

