Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Cap of $19.16 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002372 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $19.16 million and $897,709.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 96,971,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,735,683 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

