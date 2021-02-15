Benz (BENZ) Market Cap Hits $1,461.15

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Benz has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Benz has a total market cap of $1,461.15 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00093833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00418690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00185549 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

