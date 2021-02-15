BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $717,444.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

