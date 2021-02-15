Berenberg Bank Increases Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Price Target to GBX 250

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.92. Learning Technologies Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.20 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.95.

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

