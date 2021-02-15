Berenberg Bank Increases MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 842

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 794.32 ($10.38) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 750.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.76. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The stock has a market cap of £462.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

