Berenberg Bank Increases Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 355

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.75 ($4.05).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 469.54 ($6.13) on Monday. Royal Mail plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.70 ($6.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 213.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

