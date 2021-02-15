Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.43 ($2.04).

