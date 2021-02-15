Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

EOAN stock opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.89 and its 200-day moving average is €9.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

