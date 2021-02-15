Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

EOAN stock opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.89 and its 200-day moving average is €9.36.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

