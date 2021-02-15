Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SN. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.88 ($23.29).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,572.50 ($20.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The company has a market capitalization of £13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.35.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

