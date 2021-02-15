Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Berry Global Group worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,004,000 after buying an additional 105,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after buying an additional 196,958 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

BERY opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

