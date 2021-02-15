Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,069 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.37% of TE Connectivity worth $147,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,232,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,505.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 288,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

