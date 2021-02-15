Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,028 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.95% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $593,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NYSE:BAM opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.