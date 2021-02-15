Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $236,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

