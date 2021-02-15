Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $236,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

