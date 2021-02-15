Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $122 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.51% of Franco-Nevada worth $121,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

