Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $262.98 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 130,767 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of American Express worth $262,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

