Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $282 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,082 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Oracle worth $282,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 60,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,625,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 119,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

