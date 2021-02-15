Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $53.29 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302,671 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $53,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

