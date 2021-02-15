Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $106,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

