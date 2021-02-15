Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,483,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797,284 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 8.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.24% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,268,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 915,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 804,537 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.