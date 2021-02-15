Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402,990 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Canadian National Railway worth $392,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $110.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.