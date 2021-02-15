Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 451,461 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451,461 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.68% of Teck Resources worth $254,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 814,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.