Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 592,684 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,981,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 592,684 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 6.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 4.69% of Rogers Communications worth $884,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 212,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

