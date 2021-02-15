B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,970,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 23,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $32.60. 23,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,317. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.