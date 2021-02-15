BG Staffing, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGSF)

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.