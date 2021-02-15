Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Big Cypress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Big Cypress Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Big Cypress Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BCYPU stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. Big Cypress Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

