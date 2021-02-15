Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

