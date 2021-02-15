Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
