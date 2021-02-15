Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 74.4% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $132.38 or 0.00272726 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion and approximately $2.49 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00093370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00403664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186374 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,214.85 or 0.86969512 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

