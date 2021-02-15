Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

TECH stock opened at $398.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $405.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.