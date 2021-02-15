BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.23.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.