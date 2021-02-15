BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

