BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 14th total of 710,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.41. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.