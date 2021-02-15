BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $11,899,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

