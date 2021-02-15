Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

Shares of BIR opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

