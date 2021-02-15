BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 70.4% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 70.4% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,528.69 or 0.99743360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.