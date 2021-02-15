Bitblocks Market Cap Hits $382,159.47 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 12% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $382,159.47 and approximately $370.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,545.07 or 0.99725468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 261,602,626 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

